Master Gardener Symposium set in February in Independence

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Master Gardeners will host the annual public gardening symposium on Feb. 29.

The symposium will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

Cost is $30 if registered by Feb. 3, and $35 thereafter; registration includes light breakfast items and a hot lunch provided by the Presbyterian Women.

There will be four main speakers, an assortment of vendor shopping, breakout sessions, door prizes and silent auction shopping.

The main speakers for 2020 are: Keith Kovarik, K&K Gardens, Hawkeye, with “Hydrangeas and What’s New in 2020”; Dan Cohen, Buchanan County Conservation Board, Hazleton, with “Birds, Bugs & Wildlife of Costa Rica”; Joe Olsen, Independence, “Tropical State of Mind in Iowa”; and Dennis Carney, Dennis Carney Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner, Mason City, with “Soil, Water & Cover Crops for Small Gardens.”

Breakout session speakers are Jan Taylor-BlanchartKeith Heiar, Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, Waterloo, with “Welcoming Wildlife to Your Backyard”; Marlene Marolf, Davenport Rose Federation, with “Roses”; Blake and Heather Gamm, Fayette County roadside vegetation manager, with “Pollinators & Roadside Vegetation Management.”