Master Conservationist program set

INDEPENDENCE – Classes for the Master Conservationist Program will start March 23.

It’s a collaborative program offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, Buchanan and Benton County Conservation boards, and local conservation leaders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Participants will learn more about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region.

Self-paced, online modules featuring informational presentations and resources by Iowa State subject-matter experts will be paired with local in-field experiences and discussions with conservation experts. Topics include conservation history and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems (wetlands, prairies and forests), implementing conservation practices in human dominated landscapes and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.

Registration for the course is $45. Sign up online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab by March 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0