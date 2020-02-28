Master Conservationist program set

Participants will learn more about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region.
Self-paced, online modules featuring informational presentations and resources by Iowa State subject-matter experts will be paired with local in-field experiences and discussions with conservation experts. Topics include conservation history and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems (wetlands, prairies and forests), implementing conservation practices in human dominated landscapes and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.
Tulip. A spring-blooming perennial with colorful flowers, including species, Darwin hybrids, Parrot, fringed, Rembrandt, Fosteriana, Triumph, Kaufmanniana, viridiflora and greiggi. There are also single, double and lily-flowering tulips. Depending on variety, tulips can bloom from early to late spring in a variety of colors, color combinations, markings and contrasting edges.
This collection of landscape daffodils called "Sunshine Boys." Daffodils and members of its genus also are variously called jonquils, narcissus and even daffadowndilly. Look beyond typical yellow daffodils. You'll find white and yellow, orange and yellow, pink and white, coral and white, solid yellow and more among the neraly 200 daffodil species, subspecies or varieties of species and more than 25,000 registered cultivars, according to the American Daffodil Society.
Clear glass containers expose the beauty of hyacinth roots. These spring bloomers are headily fragrant hyacinths and come in colors ranging from the deepest purple to soft white. They make a stunning outdoor display when massed together, and they're easy to force indoors in containers or even in water using hyacinth jars.
Crocus can be massed in the lawn or border to create a spring tapestry. These dainty flowers come in colors from deep, dark purple to orange, yellow, white and bicolors. There's even a blue giant crocus, "Remembrance." A cautionary note: Rabbits love them, so enjoy them today, but don't be surprised if they're gone tomorrow!
Allium spaerocephalon enhances the purple stems of sedum 'Matrona' while also bringing the phlox 'Blue Paradise' into view. You'll find numerous varieties of alliums from small to very large, in shades of purple, steel blue, pink and w hite -- and they're long-lasting in the spring garden.
“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!” That’s comedian Robin Williams description for one of our favorite seasons, when the ground awakens and tosses up tulips and other spring bloomers like so much confetti.
Here are five of the most popular spring-flowering bulbs:
