Master conservationist program offered in Black Hawk and Bremer counties

BLACK HAWK COUNTY – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Bremer and Black Hawk counties will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program together in April. The program teaches about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region. Graduates of the course learn to make informed choices for leading and educating others to improve conservation in Iowa.

The Master Conservationist Program is a collaborative program offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, county conservation boards, and local conservation leaders and professionals. ISU Extension Black Hawk County will be offering the course starting April 21. The intensive blended online and in-person curriculum is developed to equip Iowans interested in natural resource conservation with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions about natural resources and to become local leaders and educators. Master conservationists are individuals who share an interest in the sustainability of Iowa’s natural resources and in becoming better stewards of those resources.

The curriculum is structured into four modules that combine technical information presented and curated by Iowa State University researchers and educators with in-person sessions led by local conservation leaders, practitioners, and experts. Module 1 ‘sets the stage’ for the course, exploring the history and current structure of conservation in Iowa and exploring the landforms and waterways that make up the state’s land area. Module 2 digs deep into the structure, function, and challenges facing Iowa’s natural prairie, forest, and aquatic ecosystems. Module 3 explores the wide range of conservation practices developed and implemented to address conservation challenges in Iowa. The final and fourth module then examines the human elements of conservation and explores how to communicate the importance of conservation to Iowa and Iowans.

Course graduates are awarded a certificate and encouraged to get engaged locally to apply the information they learn and continue to build their local connections to conservation professionals and other passionate conservationists. The one-time cost of this program is $110.

Offerings of the program are organized and coordinated by county extension offices throughout the state at the discretion of individual offices and partners. To learn more or to get registered, reach out to Extension professional Steven Eilers at (319) 234-6811 or seilers@iastate.edu.

