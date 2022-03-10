Massive cornhole tourney comes to Cedar Falls this weekend in conjunction with Sport Show

CEDAR FALLS – For the first time in its history, Cedar Falls will be home to one of the nation’s largest cornhole tournaments, and anyone of any age, size or ability can participate.

From Friday until Sunday, the Cornhole League Midwest Open, also known as the Bacardi Spiced ACL Open Series, will be held in the McLeod Center and Wellness/Recreation Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus, in conjunction with a long-time classic, the Eastern Iowa Sportshow, right next door at the UNI-Dome.

“This is what we live for, another event bringing a new market to Cedar Falls,” said Adam Bolander of the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau. “What this demonstrates is that we continue to grow, and we continue to be a quality destination not just in Iowa, but the Midwest.”

According to Bolander, events comparable in size taking place in Cedar Falls are the FIRST Robotics Competition from March 23 to 26, also at the McLeod Center, and the USMC Folkstyle Nationals and Boys National High School Recruiting Showcase (and the 2022 Bill Farrell Memorial International Open) the first weekend in April at the UNI-Dome.

But those are not events in which anyone can participate. In comparison, throwing a beanbag on a warm summer day has become a national pastime.

Participants must have a membership with the American Cornhole League, which is free if signing up for the Bronze level. There is a $115 entry fee per person to sign up for the tournament.

Registration is accessible online via: www.iplaycornhole.com/event/21-22/open/9. It will close Thursday if the event has not sold out before then.

To watch, it’s $7 for adults and $3 for youths, with the exception of those four and under who get in for free. Veterans also don’t pay anything.

More than 250 teams have already signed up to participate and there will be more than $20,000 in payouts. Doors open 2 p.m. Friday, with qualifying expected to kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday. Play will continue throughout the afternoon and into Sunday morning.

Derek Wulf latest to announce run for Iowa House in Cedar Valley Derek Wulf, a farmer and rancher from Hudson, announced Monday he would seek the Republican nomination for the Iowa House of Representatives District 76 seat.

Participants will first play in the “qualifying” round to gauge their ability in front of organizers, and then be placed accordingly into a bracket of similarly skilled players.

With a few thousand expected to attend and possibly stay overnight, the hope, according to Bolander, is a half-million dollar local economic impact between the money people spend on hotels, restaurants and shopping.

Signing up automatically gives a person access to the three-day Eastern Iowa Sportshow at the UNI-Dome, which goes from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 47th annual sports show will feature the latest equipment and opportunities to learn about new techniques for hunting, fishing and all things outdoors.

Nearly 100 exhibitors are expected to offer everything from hunting and fishing equipment to archery and taxidermy. There are also nearly 50 different seminars on the schedule over three days. The seminars range from tying fishing lines to growing sporting fish, and from mushroom hunting to turkey calling.

Attendees can see the latest fishing boats, pontoons and campers, as well as information on family resorts, canoe outfitters, tourism destinations, campgrounds, hunting outfitters, fishing tackle, hunting gear, golf cars, all terrain vehicles and more. There will also be a kids zone featuring a petting zoo.

Bolander said the relationship Cedar Falls has with the organizers of the Eastern Iowa Sportshow was responsible for the Cornhole League tourney joining for the weekend fun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy Milone Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Follow Andy Milone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today