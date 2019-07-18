MASON CITY --- A home in the 500 block of North Adams Avenue sustained extensive damage in what officials believe was a natural gas explosion on Thursday morning.
No one was home at the time, said Mason City Police Lt. Logan Wernet.
He said the incident, which was reported at 8:31 a.m., remains under investigation.
Mason City Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin said the individual who called 911 reported a possible fire or explosion with smoke showing.
