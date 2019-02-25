MASON CITY --- Mason City Firefighter and long- time sheep farmer Carl Ginapp and his family suffered the devastating loss of his flock due to a barn collapse Saturday night.
“I’m at a loss,” Ginapp told the Mason City Globe Gazette. “Farmers really care about their animals.”
His barn is located near North Iowa Area Community College just outside of Mason City.
It wasn’t the volume of snow but the high drifts and winds that caused the collapse, according to Ginapp.
“About one-quarter of the flock survived,” he said. But that could still change as some animals are injured. He is working with his veterinarian.
It started with terrible winds and snow overnight Saturday. No one heard the collapse of the first half of the barn.
“The wind was howling all night,” Ginapp said.
Ginapp went out to assess the damage and realized he lost half of his flock. He took video of the damage.
“I got on my loader to clear some (snow), but the wind was filling it in faster that I could move it,” Ginapp said.
He went inside of his house to warm up and the rest of the barn collapsed.
“I have worked hard for over 20 years to establish my flock,” Ginapp said. “I put in the time and labor, and in one devastating storm, its gone.”
Ginapp told stories about feeding his flock when it was 30 below zero outside.
“You dedicate everything to them,” he said.
Ginapp’s family has posted about the loss on Facebook. He referred to the collapse as the worst day of his life as a shepherd.
“I have had good times and bad but I won’t be able to recover from this devastating day,” he said on Facebook. “My entire adult life has been spent building this for my retirement and now it’s all gone.”
A Go Fund Me page was started by Robert Walker, a friend and fellow shepherd from Tennessee, to help raise $20,000 to rebuild his flock.
“The insurance will cover the barn, but no money can replace 20 yrs (sic) of genetic gain,” Walker posted on the Go Fund Me. “You will not meet a more humble and appreciative guy.”
Local farmers have banded together to help Ginapp clear snow and reach his barn as his tractor was crushed in the barn collapse.
