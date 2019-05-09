For 41 years, nurse Mary Ferrell has committed herself to patient care. Today, she still gets right to the heart of every patient as the director of cardiopulmonary services at MercyOne-Waterloo.
“I have 11 departments I’m responsible for, and it’s very important to start the day rounding” to check in on patients. “It can take a while, but it allows me to visit with patients, families and staff to see if there are problems we need to solve.”
It hasn’t gone unnoticed by the team she leads, and it’s why Ferrell was named to the 2019 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses list.
“She stresses the importance of compassion in all of our areas and visits with patients and families about the care and outcomes of their visits with us. Mary has a collegial relationship with providers and other leaders and is seen as an expert resource to the organization,” said nominator Brandy Cooper.
Ferrell, of Cedar Falls, attended Allen School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1978. She went on to receive a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Dubuque.
Ferrell worked at Allen Hospital for a number of years before joining Covenant Medical Center (now MercyOne-Waterloo) in 1997 as a cardiac facilitator. It was there she found her calling.
“I realized very soon that cardiology is what I love,” she said.
At MercyOne, Ferrell also has served as director of medical services, director of trauma and critical care services and manager of cardiopulmonary services.
In 2014, she led a multidisciplinary team to establish the hospital’s Chest Pain Center. The center was reaccredited last year.
“I’m very proud of that. You have to look at new strategies and programs if you want patients to receive the best outcomes,” Ferrell said.
“This passion and commitment to excellent in cardiac care was the driver for Mary. ... Her mantra was this was what was best for our patients,” Cooper said.
Ferrell participates in the Go Red for Women campaign, the American Heart Association Heart Walk and other health-related fundraisers and activities.
In 2016, she was named one of 100 Great Iowa Nurses. As a leader, she strives to bring out the great in other nurses also.
“As a leader, it is my job to empower and mentor nurses and staff,” she said. “In any leadership role there are challenges, but I love what I do.”
She encourages new nurses to never stop learning.
“Nursing right out of school can be scary,” she said. “Just watch, listen, ask questions and learn. Provide care with compassion and don’t be too hard on yourself.”
