Mary Beth Buckley appointed head of Enterprise Risk Management for LSB

Lincoln Savings Bank has hired Mary Beth Buckley as its new head of Enterprise Risk Management.

In her role, Buckley will be responsible for supporting the chief risk officer with the execution of the ERM plan and and building out an ERM office that will further strengthen the risk management practices and oversight at Lincoln Savings.

“I happened into the finance industry many years ago when I was looking to change jobs from a small company with little chance for advancement”, said Buckley. “That first foray into banking opened my eyes to the vast opportunities available within banking beyond the traditional branch operations.”

Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Buckley has a bachelor's degree in business administration (accounting) from Xavier University and an M.B.A. from the University of Cincinnati.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, reading, walking local trails, and watching cooking and baking shows. She is also a sports enthusiast and enjoys following Auburn University, Xavier University, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0