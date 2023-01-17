Martin Luther King Jr. Day event makes triumphant return in Waterloo

WATERLOO — After a two-year hiatus, the traditional Martin Luther King Jr. Day Banquet came roaring back Sunday night, inspired by local civil rights leader Belinda Creighton-Smith.

Creighton-Smith, a pastor and university professor, encouraged a packed crowd at Electric Park Ballroom to continue working to end injustice.

“This American dream came at quite an enormous price. … We can’t deny it. It isn’t until we talk about this stuff that we can be delivered from this stuff. It isn’t until we deal with the stuff that we can heal from this stuff,” she said.

She quoted passages from King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and compared them with current events – a rise in hate crimes, efforts to suppress voting, mass shootings at grocery stores, the war on drugs disproportionately hurting minority communities.

The banquet’s theme was “The Challenge of Living the Dream in Times Like These.”

“When have we been in times like these?” Creighton-Smith asked.

“Until we get out there and make our voices heard … we won’t make a change,” she added.

Her microphone malfunctioned, but she didn’t miss a beat, continuing on and projecting her voice throughout the building until she was handed a new mike.

She said she is encouraged by seeing the young people and “white suburban women take off their aprons” and take to the streets as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years.

“I have a dream that one day our communities won’t be so racially segregated. … I have a dream that there won’t be any poor communities because poverty will be eliminated. … I have a dream today that folks will stand side by side to speak truth to power,” she said. “We won’t be afraid to say the word Black. We won’t be ashamed to say the word white. We will call it what it is and bring about change because we are dealing with this.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Banquet, a staple of the Waterloo community for more than 40 years, went virtual during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

The event is organized by Social Action Inc. and proceeds from the banquet go toward the organization’s youth programs.

Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet 2023 011523jr-mlk-banquet-1 011523jr-mlk-banquet-4 011523jr-mlk-banquet-3 011523jr-mlk-banquet-2 011523jr-mlk-banquet-6 011523jr-mlk-banquet-5 011523jr-mlk-banquet-7 011523jr-mlk-banquet-9 011523jr-mlk-banquet-8