Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet to feature Belinda Creighton-Smith

The Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith speaks during an event last year at the Waterloo Public Library.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Sunday during an annual banquet.

Social Action Inc. will host the event honoring the slain civil rights leader at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. This is the 44th year the banquet has taken place.

The theme is “The Challenge of Living the Dream in Times Like These.” The Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith will be the keynote speaker. Creighton-Smith is the pastor at Faith Temple Baptist Church in Waterloo as well as a professor at the University of Northern Iowa.

LaTanya Graves, president of the Black Hawk County chapter of the NAACP, said the topic of the banquet came easily to her.

“We’re living in challenging times with all the protests that have occurred over the last three years – and they were worldwide – after the murder of George Floyd. Then we lived through a pandemic,” Graves said.

This is also the first time that the banquet will be in person since 2020.

Infusion of federal money helping Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity rehabilitate houses

The social hour provides opportunities for mingling. A photographer will be there taking photos of attendees.

The program will include Mayor Quentin Hart and his wife Cassandra, the keynote speaker, awards, and some poetry. Awards will go to people who have contributed to the Cedar Valley community, Graves said.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person, or $400 for a table of eight people. RSVPs are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday and those interested can call Graves at (319) 214-3434.

Graves said the money raised goes toward taking local children involved with Social Action Inc. on trips. Some of the past trips have included Atlanta, the African American Museum, Dallas, Wisconsin Dells, Chicago and Iowa universities.

“We want to show the young people that there’s more to life than hanging out with the wrong crowd and offer them the opportunities they would not get to see,” she said.

