Martin Luther King Day service to 'see the dream through the eyes of women'

The Rev. Frantz Whitfield at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Waterloo.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — Churches are coming together on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the accomplishments of 12 Iowa women.

The Rev. Frantz Whitfield of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church is hosting the event as part of the Northeast Iowa chapter of the National Action Network. Whitfield is chapter president for the network, founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

A celebration and sermon will take place at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St., on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Whitfield said the evening will highlight 12 women as Iowa trailblazers. Nine of the women are from the Cedar Valley. They include Helen Seenster, Amanda Goodman, Cassandra Hart, Estella Jenkins, Christina Kaplunas, Angela Marshall, Joy Sallis Briscoe, Nia Wilder and ReShonda Young.

The King Center in Atlanta is marking their 55th annual observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. The upcoming holiday marks what would have been the 94th birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated. The center will host events throughout Atlanta leading up to the holiday. The events include community projects and commemorative services. The King Center will also be partnering with various organizations, such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Carter Center, to hold forums throughout the week. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a nonprofit organization established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

Two women from Cedar Rapids, Amara Andrews and Tamara Tomato, and Victoria Henderson-Weber, of Des Moines, will also be awarded.

Whitfield said Martin Luther King Jr. talked about equality for all people, not just white and Black people.

“When we look at our country and things we’re going through, oftentimes the women of our country have been neglected and overlooked,” he said. “We want to tell women thank you for their contributions.”

Antioch’s the Rev. Charles Daniel echoed Whitfield’s statement.

“We have an opportunity to see the light of Martin Luther King through women who play a historical and critical role in the advancement of social justice, economic development and education advancement,” Daniel said. “During the civil rights era if it were not for the work of women we might not have made the strides during the era. Women were critical.”

Amanda Goodman, one of the award recipients, said being a former TV news journalist kept her in a box.

“You can’t be authentically yourself, so it feels great to be out and doing what’s best for the community and fighting to keep children safe and fighting for women,” Goodman said.

She is the executive director for the Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County.

“It’s an honor for me to even be considered alongside these other women,” she said. “It’s fantastic for little girls in our community to think ‘Wow, I can be like that, I can be like her.’”

Also a part of the program is a sermon from Pastor Tisha Dixon-Williams, from Bridgehampton, N.Y., as well as a community choir.

The night is also a fundraiser for a scholarship in honor of Willie Mae Wright. Whitfield said he’s asking individuals to donate $25 each in order to fund three $500 scholarships. There will be CashApp available or a check option.

Whitfield
The Rev. Charles Daniel is the new pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo.

 Courtesy Photo
Goodman
