Martin Brothers makes food market changes during virus threat

CEDAR FALLS – As concerns continue to grow due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Martin Bros. Food Market will introduce new temporary changes to shoppers beginning Wednesday.

In an effort to best comply with CDC guidelines and demonstrate a commitment to the safety and well-being of customers as well as employees, stores in both Mason City and Cedar Falls will be shifting to curbside pickup only.

The doors will not be open to customer traffic. Instead, customers can place orders online at martinbrosfoodmarket.com 24/7 or by phone during store hours. By request, Martin Bros. Food Market shopping assistants can also assist customers by walking through aisles with the customer on the phone, selecting items specific to their needs.

All orders will be paid by credit card over the phone. Employees will deliver items with receipt to the back of the car. All Martin Bros. Food Market team members will wear gloves, which will be changed after each delivery is made.

Store hours will also be temporarily shifted to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to provide staff with time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store and to restock shelves.