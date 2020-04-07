Martin Brothers makes food market changes during virus threat

CEDAR FALLS – As concerns continue to grow due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Martin Bros. Food Market will introduce new temporary changes to shoppers beginning Wednesday.
In an effort to best comply with CDC guidelines and demonstrate a commitment to the safety and well-being of customers as well as employees, stores in both Mason City and Cedar Falls will be shifting to curbside pickup only.
The doors will not be open to customer traffic. Instead, customers can place orders online at martinbrosfoodmarket.com 24/7 or by phone during store hours. By request, Martin Bros. Food Market shopping assistants can also assist customers by walking through aisles with the customer on the phone, selecting items specific to their needs.
All orders will be paid by credit card over the phone. Employees will deliver items with receipt to the back of the car. All Martin Bros. Food Market team members will wear gloves, which will be changed after each delivery is made.
Store hours will also be temporarily shifted to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to provide staff with time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store and to restock shelves.
For more information on Martin Bros., visit www.martinbrosfoodmarket.com.
040720ho-911-dispatchers
040120ho-courier-staff-meeting
Junior League Supply Drop
virus-palm.sunday
040520ho-coronavirus-map
sires-joel
Ryan McGeough
Martin Culpepper MIT 1
Martin Culpepper MIT 2
warren st.john and staebell .jpg
warren pohl.jpg
040320bp-neia-food-bank
reynolds-040220
040220bp-wild-art-walk
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-2
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-3
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-4
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-1
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.