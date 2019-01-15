WATERLOO — If you’re planning to see a performance of “Marjorie Prime” at the Waterloo Community Playhouse, better take someone you enjoy talking to on the way home, says Linda Wiges.
The veteran actress, playwright and director is cast as the lead in the production that opens Friday. She offers the suggestion because “you’re going to be hashing it over and talking about memory, technology and what we choose to remember and how we remember on your drive home.”
“Marjorie Prime” is a relatively new play by Jordan Harrison that delves in human identity and memory, dementia, repression and technology that can replicate or even replace human memories. The show will be performed in the small theater at the Walker Building.
Director Greg Holt says the play “is not a Jetsons’ look at the future, but an emotional exploration of identity, who we are and what memory means. You can program a prime — a holographic double — that allows them to look like a lost loved one and remembers stories of what happened in your life. It’s comforting for Marjorie.”
Holt describes it as a “fascinating play, not too far-fetched, either, in our era of Amazon’s Alexa, virtual boyfriend apps and other technology. What we’re experiencing now, how we’re using technology now seemed like science fiction 30 years ago, but the playwright’s intent is not gadgetry, but the human element.”
The futuristic premise hasn’t changed how Wiges is playing Marjorie. “She’s 85, her memory is failing, and she is kind of physically infirm. She’s had a colorful life as an entertainer, and she’s been popular with men, and now she’s living with her daughter and son-in-law. They want her to have company while they’re at work, so they get her a prime.”
Marjorie programs the prime as her husband at a much younger age, rather than as an old man. He talks to her and shares stories of what happened in their past. “She can alter the memory if she wants, much in the way we ourselves choose what and how to remember things in our lives,” Wiges explains.
“There’s a fine line between what is real and unreal in this show, so for actors, that’s the fun,” she says. “It’s one of those plays where you don’t just learn your lines and go through a performance. You get involved in the story and the circumstances, and it stays with you.”
Cast members include Dan Waterbury, Henry Edsill and Karla Koch. The small theater with seating for 100 at each performance adds impact to the thought-provoking drama.
