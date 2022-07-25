Marion woman dies in rural LaPorte City crash

LaPORTE CITY — A Marion woman who was injured in a rollover crash in rural LaPorte City on Sunday has died.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Barbara Wallig lost control on the gravel road in the 10200 block of Main Road around 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times, and Wallig died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Deputies were assisted on this call by the La Porte City Police, Fire, and EMS responders.

