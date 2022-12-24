Maria Kuiper's favorite stories of the year

During the past seven months of working at The Courier, the things I have come to cherish the most are not the stories I’ve written but the connections I’ve made with the people who call this place home. I grew up in Waverly, so I came to the newspaper with prior knowledge of the area and its residents. The main reason I wanted to work here is to tell people’s stories.

Orange residents, Waterloo officials mull addition of Paradise Estates to neighborhood

One of the first stories I covered was in May, about Paradise Estates being built in Orange township, next to Orange Elementary School.

We received a tip about worries from the neighborhood association. I drove around with the president of the association, Mike Henning, and he pointed out to me all the issues that would arise if houses were built, such as safety hazards and a loss of his “small neighborhood feel.”

He and his wife invited me into their house to discuss the history of the township, and I felt such gratitude that someone would trust me with telling their story.

Waterloo woman teaches how to care for Black hair

Another person I’m thankful for letting me tell their story is Shar Roorda, who is the author of “Puffy Hair Everywhere.” She teaches Black people how to care for their hair. She’s also the owner of a multicultural salon, A Little Buzzed, in downtown Waterloo.

She opened up a whole world to me that I knew existed but didn’t fully understand. Hearing her firsthand experiences about being Black in a predominantly white community will stick with me for a long time.

Payne AME Church hosts school clothing giveaway

One connection I’ll cherish is meeting Karmin Teague, who helped organize a uniform drive at Payne AME Church in Waterloo. Her selflessness to provide clothes to those in need was awe-inspiring. I’ll never forget her rounding up her entire family to take a photo in front of the fire truck to “get in the paper.”

Community helps build hub for growing crops

I’ve realized many of the churches in the area have great stories to provide. One of those is Antioch Baptist Church which, along with the community, helped build a seasonal high tunnel system to grow fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Rev. Charles Daniel worked with James Bunch and Hip Hop Farmers, a Tennessee organization, to build the structure in a day. Seeing the community work together in the hope of creating unity is something I’ve found inspiring in Waterloo.

Waterloo City Council attempts to curb gun violence through task force

As a city government reporter, I couldn’t leave out a story that connects the City Council to the community.

During the summer, the council passed two resolutions in an effort to curb gun violence across the community. Waterloo has seen a number of homicides that involved guns this year and the community has been demanding it stop. I got to walk in a “peace march” that involved local residents, churches and the Waterloo Police Department.

Walking through the neighborhood where the most-recent murder had happened was chilling.