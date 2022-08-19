March reenactment and community event to happen Sunday

WATERLOO — A historic march is set to be reenacted Sunday by the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights.

The event will commemorate the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

It will start at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. A number of inspirational speakers will talk for about two to three minutes each. After that, marchers will walk to Sullivan Park by going up East Fourth Street and across the railroad.

Also on Sunday is Mike Robinson’s “Take Back Our Community” event at Sullivan Park.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Robinson said it will be like a “community family reunion.” It’s been happening for 14 years, except for 2020 due to the pandemic.

Robinson said there will be free food, entertainment and raffles. School supplies will be given away and local resources will be on the scene to educate event-goers.

It will be postponed if there is rain.