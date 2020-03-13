March madness: Short's Travel scrambles to get NCAA athletes back home

Short’s Travel Management Inc. is a family-owned, woman-owned private corporation established in 1946 in Iowa. Headquartered in Waterloo, the company has an Overland Park, Kan., office and numerous on-site locations. It is ranked as one of the top 20 travel management companies in the industry, specializing in corporate, government, university and sports travel, groups and meetings and air charters.

The corona virus is impacting other sectors of Short’s Travel services as major league sports events are being canceled and cruise lines cancel trips and air carriers continue reducing schedules, in addition to federally-imposed travel bans to European Union and Asian countries.

Fratzke said the cancellations will definitely impact the company’s bottom line. “But we don’t know yet how much. Right now our agents are still busy in cancellation mode. There are lots of cancellations to make at this point.

“Other accounts have reduced travel. It’s impacting everyone – air travel, buses, hotels, airlines, cruise lines and venues. Cities hosting these events were geared up and ready to go. Some had made improvements to facilities, and probably some venues had bought all their concessions.”