March madness: Short's Travel scrambles to get NCAA athletes back home

WATERLOO – When the NCAA announced Thursday that basketball championships and non-essential winter and spring meetings and events were canceled or taking place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, the phones began ringing at Short’s Travel Management.
Short’s NCAA championship division of travel agents were inundated with about 1,500 phone calls from around the country. Having spent weeks preparing to make complex travel arrangements for NCAA teams competing in championship games, the agents quickly adjusted their game plan to handle travel requests from teams needing to get their athletes back home.
And it wasn’t just basketball. “We already had thousands of athletes in place at their places of competition – swimming, skiing, indoor track, wrestling, rifle, Division 2 and 3 basketball, Division 3 ice hockey and other Division 2 and 3 sports. These are individual sports with lots of participants, around 3,000 athletes. We had to get them on planes and get them home,” said Kris Fratzke, account director.
“Some elected to drive instead, so it’s like 9/11 where rental cars were scattered all over the country.”
In addition to the year-round staff dedicated for the NCAA, five other staff members were scheduled to begin working Sunday to handle the scheduling workload. “We were ready to go, and now most schools have canceled all spring sports. There are no sports going on,” Fratzke said.
Short’s Travel Management was awarded the contract in 2003 to manage NCAA championship travel. Within two years, Short’s began taking on member colleges as individual clients and handling regular-season travel arrangements. The list includes men’s and women’s Division 1, 2 and 3 teams, hockey, swimming, indoor track, women’s bowling, men’s and women’s gymnastics, wrestling, baseball and sports like skiing, rifle and fencing. The company also arranges travel for officials.
On the heels of the men’s March NCAA tournament brackets, 64 women’s NCAA Division I basketball teams are selected, followed by 36 teams for the NIT. Short’s arranges travel for all of these teams.
Regular-season sports are handled by a different group within the Short’s organization, Fratzke said. When a team reaches championship level, travel arrangements are passed over to Short’s NCAA Championship Division.
The company moves more than 100 sports teams year-round in the regular season.
In 2019, Short's Travel Management acquired Meetings Plus Moore, a Tennessee-based company with nearly 20 years of experience in meetings and events planning, incentive travel and sports team event management. The combined company manages hotel travel for more than 850 teams from 98 universities spanning 26 Division I conferences. In October 2018, Short’s Travel became the official travel partner of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Short’s Travel Management Inc. is a family-owned, woman-owned private corporation established in 1946 in Iowa. Headquartered in Waterloo, the company has an Overland Park, Kan., office and numerous on-site locations. It is ranked as one of the top 20 travel management companies in the industry, specializing in corporate, government, university and sports travel, groups and meetings and air charters.
The corona virus is impacting other sectors of Short’s Travel services as major league sports events are being canceled and cruise lines cancel trips and air carriers continue reducing schedules, in addition to federally-imposed travel bans to European Union and Asian countries.
Fratzke said the cancellations will definitely impact the company’s bottom line. “But we don’t know yet how much. Right now our agents are still busy in cancellation mode. There are lots of cancellations to make at this point.
“Other accounts have reduced travel. It’s impacting everyone – air travel, buses, hotels, airlines, cruise lines and venues. Cities hosting these events were geared up and ready to go. Some had made improvements to facilities, and probably some venues had bought all their concessions.”
“My concern is how COVID-19 is impacting the worldwide economy. Once things settle down, we need, as much as possible, to get out and travel, do things, spend money and keep the economy going. I have a family cruise planned in April which we aren’t canceling. Of course, the cruise lines may have something to say about that,” Fratzke said.
Short’s Travel staff likely will start working from their homes, she said. “Lots of Short’s Travel staff is dispersed across the country and work from home or an office of their client. It’s our department that has staff that works collectively in one area. It’s likely we’ll start working from home."
The list of cancellations in the Cedar Valley continues to grow.