WATERLOO — March was a month with below-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 31 degrees, 4.8 degrees below normal.

The highest temperature was 67 degrees on the 27th, with the lowest of -10 degrees on the 4th. The monthly precipitation was 1.85 inches, -.21 inches below normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation.

Date H L Rain Snow

1 28 11 T T

2 21 8 T T

3 8 -7 .00 .00

4 7 -10 .00 .00

5 17 4 .00 .00

6 26 -2 .00 .00

7 23 5 . 00 .00

8 35 22 .00 .00

9 35 32 .85 1.5

10 35 21 .00 .00

11 39 17 .00 .00

12 39 16 .17 .00

13 49 37 .20 .00

14 49 35 .17 T

15 39 29 .00 .00

16 40 26 .00 .00

17 39 26 .00 .00

18 45 27 .00 .00

19 49 25 .00 .00

20 47 27 .00 .00

21 52 32 .00 .00

22 53 28 .00 .00

23 56 22 .00 .00

24 48 38 .46 .00

25 48 32 .00 .00

26 53 25 .00 .00

27 67 39 .00 .00

28 58 35 .00 .00

29 52 31 .00 .00

30 43 25 .00 .00

31 43 20 .00 .00

