March, community event bring people to Sullivan Park

WATERLOO — Cars lined the streets and people packed the park to take their community back.

Sunday morning was filled with events designed to bring people together – from a march reenactment to a backpack giveaway, there was something for everyone.

At Sullivan Park, Mike Robinson’s 13th “Take Back Our Community” event offered back-to-school supplies, various community resources and free food. Bouncy houses were set up for kids and items were also being sold by vendors.

“There’s so many resources out here and people don’t know everything that’s available to them,” Robinson said. “Having these (events) go on and having kids in the park, we’ll be running into the resources. The odds are more likely they’ll run into something they need.”

The Jaycees and Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley provided around 450 backpacks filled with school supplies to give out to families.

Volunteers handed out 100 tickets an hour to streamline the process, after a similar event on Thursday where the organizations ran out of 400 backpacks in a matter of minutes.

Backpacks were filled with binders, folders, markers, pencils, pens – anything on the Waterloo Community School District’s supplies list, except gym shoes, earbuds and tissues.

It took the Jaycees three hours to fill a total of 1,300 backpacks, according to organizer Ryan McGeough. Organizers said they spent around $20,000, which was raised through events such as the Waterloo Open golf tournament and the Live to Nine outdoor summer concert series in Cedar Falls.

They said for next year the Jaycees will need more sponsors and donations.

Prior to the event, civil rights advocates gathered in Lincoln Park before walking almost a mile to Sullivan Park to reenact the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 250,000 people took park in the historic march. It called for fair treatment and equal opportunity for Black Americans and the passage of the Civil Rights Act. Martin Luther King Jr. also gave his “I Have a Dream” speech at the protest.

Mayor Quentin Hart was at both events. Even though greats like King and Rosa Parks were mentioned, he said it’s the local people who provide help to the community.