CEDAR FALLS – The 37th Maple Syrup Festival will be March 10, 11 and 12 at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive.
The annual community fundraising event features all-you-can-eat pancakes with maple syrup, sausage, Sidecar coffee and Hansen's Dairy products. Those attending will learn how the conservation staff makes syrup from the Reserve's sugar maple trees.
It is a reservations-only event. Go to the events menu at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com to make reservations. Adults are $10; youth ages 3 to 15 are $5; and children 2 and under are free. Paper tickets will not be sold in advance or at the door, and no walk-ins will be accepted. Guests can be seated only at the time for which reservations were made.
There will be a raffle of prizes.
Major sponsors are the VGM Group, Ron and April Cervetti, Dr. Greg and Susan Lantz and Coloff Media.