Maple Lanes rising from the ashes

WATERLOO — The Maple Lanes is ready to rise from the ashes.

Contractors are preparing to rebuild the iconic 62-year-old bowling center on University Avenue, which was virtually destroyed by arsonists in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.

Co-owner Rich Eighme said the plan is to come back bigger and better than before.

“We’re going to try to take something that was just a horrible situation and put back not only a brand new center, but an expanded and upgraded center,” he said.

The fire caused millions of dollars in damage, leaving just about two-thirds of the roof and exterior walls while destroying the lanes, equipment and contents. Most of the building has been gutted in preparation for new construction.

“Our goal is to be up and running by May 1 of 2021,” Eighme said. “With the exception of the concrete, sticks and outside cinder block walls, it’s a complete rebuild.”

Guests will find some major improvements and a few new twists when Maple Lanes returns.

“The bar is being relocated from the middle of the bowling center to the west corner, and we’re enlarging it four times the size of the (previous bar),” Eighme said.