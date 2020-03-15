Mandy Sullivan to speak at UMW Cedar Falls
0 comments

Mandy Sullivan to speak at UMW Cedar Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

CEDAR FALLS -- An afternoon with Mandy Sullivan, a popular Christian women's speaker, will take place April 4 form 12:30 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. With over 20 years of ministry, Mandy's program incorporates humor, stories and biblical teaching.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Tickets are $25 each or a special “girlfriend” rate of two tickets for $40. Tickets are available by mail at: UMW, First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613; please include return address and phone number for tickets to be mailed. Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CF artist's work at UIU
Local News

CF artist's work at UIU

Artwork by Cedar Falls artist Jennifer Lynn Bates will be on exhibit at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette campus March 21 - April 1.

Crusader Knight is April 25
Local News

Crusader Knight is April 25

Valley Lutheran School will host their eighth annual Crusader Knight on April 25 at the Cedar Falls Convention and Event Center, 7213 Nordic Drive.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News