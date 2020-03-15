Mandy Sullivan to speak at UMW Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- An afternoon with Mandy Sullivan, a popular Christian women's speaker, will take place April 4 form 12:30 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. With over 20 years of ministry, Mandy's program incorporates humor, stories and biblical teaching.

Tickets are $25 each or a special “girlfriend” rate of two tickets for $40. Tickets are available by mail at: UMW, First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613; please include return address and phone number for tickets to be mailed. Tickets will be available at the door the day of the event.