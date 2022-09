Mandy McCleary to speak Sept. 24 at Christian women's event

CEDAR FALLS -- Christian women's speaker Mandy McCleary's message, "Faith Over Fear!," will be offered from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.

Individual tickets are $25;bring a friend and two tickets are $40.

McCleary, who grew up in Cedar Falls, is pastor at the Jesup First United Methodist Church. She also is a speaker at Christian women's events, and is a writer and singer.

Contact Denise Barr at (319) 239-9839 or email denise.barr@cfu.net for tickets or more information.