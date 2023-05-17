CEDAR FALLS — Mandy Harvey, an award-winning jazz and pop singer and songwriter, will headline the second annual Spectrum JamFest on Saturday.

Sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa School of Music’s Spectrum Project, the event is from 2 to 6 p.m. downtown at River Place Plaza, 100 E. Second St. Gary Kroeger will be master of ceremonies.

Admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the UNI Spectrum Project, a movement, music, drama and art opportunity for children with differing abilities, including autism, celebral palsy, hearing and vision impairments, and Down syndrome.

The outdoor concert will showcase 36 elementary, middle and high school bands as they perform music ranging from rock, pop, metal, and alternative to country and hip-hop. In addition, several performers from the UNI Spectrum Project will perform, along with a UNI faculty metal-punk band, Corn Riot, and Harvey as headliner.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle prizes, including a Harvey-signed ukuele, will be given away each hour. Urban Pie will be selling pizza slices.

Since it was first launched last spring, Spectrum JamFest fulfills several objectives, said Kevin Droe, UNI associate professor of music and UNI Spectrum Project coordinator. “It’s really two things at once. Teachers are starting to incorporate rock and other kinds of contemporary music in what they teach in schools. So JamFest provides a platform for students to do a couple of tunes at an outdoor music festival and be a rock star for a day.”

At the same time, Droe wanted to create a fundraiser for the UNI Spectrum Project. “It made sense to put these two things together and make it a benefit concert with a headliner,” he explained.

Harvey, who is deaf, was the “Golden Buzzer” pick on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent.” There have been more than 500 million views of her audition video for the show. The performer lost her hearing after an illness when she was 19, but recently received a cochlear implant. She has done work for “Music: Not Impossible” with Not Impossible Labs and is active in No Barriers USA.

A former student in the UNI Ukuele Club worked with Harvey at No Barriers and made the connection with Droe.

“We’re so excited to have her here. Mandy has an amazing voice and her songs are really inspiring. She’s overcome a lot of hurdles to follow her passion for music,” Droe said. She’ll perform original songs at the concert as well as other tunes.

“She’ll also invite students to come up and play ukulele with her. Bring your own ukuele, or we’ll have ukueles there with chord sheets. Anybody can come up, grab a ukuele and join Mandy on stage to play.”

The Spectrum Project provides children with artistic, creative fun on Saturday mornings, along with opportunties to explore their creative spirit and practice communication and socialization skills while putting together a show.

Productions incorporate performers’ ideas with direction and design by paid staff members. Student volunteers from UNI, Hawkeye Community College and other area colleges and universities serve as Buddies during rehearsals to assist performers.

Registration typically takes place in October with rehearsals beginning in January for a spring production performed in April.

There is a cost involved in the project. Funds raised at Spectrum JamFest will help provide scholarships.

For more information, go online to spectrumproject.org.