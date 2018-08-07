MANCHESTER – A Manchester man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 51-year-old James P. Koopman.
According to the State Patrol, Koopman was driving a Ford F-250 pick-up westbound on 255th Street near Ryan around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when he failed to stop at the intersection with 190th Avenue.
His truck collided with a Sterling truck driven by 32-year-old Ross Kuhlman of Earlville, according to the State Patrol.
Koopman died at the scene.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Ryan Fire Department and RMC Ambulance.
