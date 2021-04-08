Man who was shot when he chased deputies with a BB gun has been charged

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was shot when he chased after sheriff’s deputies with a BB gun early Wednesday has been charged.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday charged 44-year-old Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano with two counts of assault on an officer. He remains hospitalized at the University of Northern Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and will be turned over to the Black Hawk County Jail upon his release, according to the DCI.

Waterloo police and Black Hawk deputies were called to the area of West 11th and Commercial streets around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a man who appeared to be carrying a long gun headed for downtown Waterloo.

A deputies found him at the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge. As the deputy left his vehicle, Alvarez grabbed what appeared to be a long gun from a concrete barrier next to him and pointed it at the deputy, according to the DCI. Alvarez spoke in an aggressive manner and advanced with the weapon pointed at the deputy, the DCI said.

The deputy drew his weapon and retreated to the cover of his patrol vehicle as Alvarez pursued him around his squad car, pointing the weapon at him. A

A second Black Hawk County deputy arrived and attempted to strike Alvarez with his patrol vehicle.