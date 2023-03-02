WATERLOO — A man who was pulled from the turbulent Cedar River near downtown on Wednesday afternoon has died.

Authorities identified the deceased as a 67-year-old Waterloo man who had been suffering from ongoing health issues.

A passing motorist saw the man entered the river as she was driving over the Mullan Avenue bridge at about 12:30 p.m.

He went over the dam near the Fourth Street bridge and also went under log debris floating in the water.

A firefighter entered the river and pulled him ashore just past the 11th Street bridge, and rescue workers began performing CPR. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

