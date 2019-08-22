{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State Fair 2019 logo

DES MOINES (AP) — A Des Moines man who recorded what he says was the abuse of a show pig at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month has been banned from the fair for life.

Wheaten Mather saidt he and a friend were at the fair Aug. 8 when he saw a boy hitting a squealing show pig in the face with a stick called a hog whip, and Mather started recording on his cellphone.

Mather confronted fair CEO Gary Slater about the incident 10 days later. Mather says Slater tolerated his questions at first, then became dismissive and called fair police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mather says that's when an officer told him he was being ejected for life.

Fair spokeswoman Mindy Williamson says Mather was banned because he was combative and "a little threatening."

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments