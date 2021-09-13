Man suffers burns in rural Jesup fire

JESUP -- One person was taken to the hospital with burns after trying to dispose of fallen trees at a rural Jesup address on Saturday.

According to Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies, the man was using gasoline to burn parts of a tree in the 1300 block of Fox Road around 5:30 p.m. when the gas flashed over.

The man suffered burns to his face and arms, and crews with Jesup fire and ambulance responded and took him to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.

The extent of the man's injuries wasn't available.

