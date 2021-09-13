Man suffers burns in rural Jesup fire

JESUP -- One person was taken to the hospital with burns after trying to dispose of fallen trees at a rural Jesup address on Saturday.
According to Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies, the man was using gasoline to burn parts of a tree in the 1300 block of Fox Road around 5:30 p.m. when the gas flashed over.
The man suffered burns to his face and arms, and crews with Jesup fire and ambulance responded and took him to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.
The extent of the man's injuries wasn't available.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
