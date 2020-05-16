Man killed in shooting on Crescent Place, police say

WATERLOO -- Police said Saturday the man who showed up with a gunshot wound at the hospital Friday evening and later died of his injuries was shot on Crescent Place.
Waterloo Police said they won't name the man until relatives are notified, but said he was shot at 323 Crescent Place in Waterloo.
The man showed up at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo at around 8:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, police said.
No further details were released Saturday.
