WATERLOO – One man was injured in a collision between a bicycle and a car Wednesday evening.

The identity and condition of the bike rider weren’t immediately available, but authorities said the man was unconscious at the scene.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway Street near Wagner Road. Witnesses told authorities the bicyclist was headed east into town, and the Ford passenger car involved in the crash was headed in the same direction.

A nurse who was passing by stopped to render aid until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived and took the bicyclist to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Ford’s windshield was caved in, and the driver appeared to be uninjured. The bicycle's rear tire was damaged in the collision.

