Man injured in tractor accident

WEST UNION -- On Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been run over by a tractor in the 27000 block of Muskrat Road.

An investigation determined that Terry A. Lauer, 60, of West Union, was operating a 6270 Massey Ferguson tractor when he had stopped the tractor and got out. The tractor rolled backwards running Lauer over. Lauer was transported by Tri State Ambulance to Palmer Hospital in West Union and then air-lifted to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., for injuries.