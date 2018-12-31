QUASQUETON – An Oelwein man was injured in a Friday afternoon crash outside of Quasqueton.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Bennie Lamont Dillard, 52, was driving a 2000 Dodge Grand Voyager around 4:55 p.m. when he we apparently lost control on in the 2200 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.
The van veered into a ditch, rolled and struck a utility pole, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dillard was trapped in his vehicle, and emergency crews with Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service removed him. He was taken to Buchanan County Health Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dillard was cited for failure to maintain control, driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to transfer title.
