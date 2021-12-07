 Skip to main content
Man injured in overnight fire in Waterloo

Firefighter gear
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was injured while apparently trying to keep warm early Tuesday morning.

The man was staying in a shed heated by a space heater behind 621 Dawson St. when a fire broke out at about 4:35 a.m., according to Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The man was injured when he tried to put out the flames, and paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Temperatures in Waterloo dipped down to the single digits Monday and early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

