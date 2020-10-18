 Skip to main content
Man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63
Man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63

WATERLOO — A man had to be extricated from his vehicle Sunday morning following an accident on U.S. Highway 63 south of the city's northern boundary.

Police responded at 6:44 a.m. to the report of a one-vehicle accident near 4246 Logan Ave., just north of Big Rock Road. The man was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. A Waterloo police official said he had non-life threatening but serious injuries.

No other details were available.

