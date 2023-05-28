Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO – A man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Logan Avenue.

According to Sgt. Greg Erie, the individual was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of non-life threatening wounds after Waterloo police were called to the scene on a report of shots fired shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police recovered two spent shell casings in the street near the curb in front of the home at 917 Logan Ave. The area has seen an uptick recently in gunfire, said Erie.

No one was found upon arrival, and the injured individual was uncooperative, Erie said. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police were on scene for about an hour, and a portion of the 900 block was blocked off, beginning at the intersection with Conger Street, near U.S. Highway 63 (Mullan Avenue) and the Heritage Apartments, 65 Conger St.

The shooting comes 12 hours after another shots fired call at 2:54 a.m. Sunday near 523 Logan Ave. Five shell casings were recovered outside and pieces of a damaged side mirror from a car were found.

No arrests were made in that incident.