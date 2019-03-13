ARLINGTON – Two people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in a ditch near Arlington after both vehicles slid from the roadway.
Lola Twaites, 61, taken to MercyOne in Oelwein, and 63-year-old Danny Rosburg was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday on G Avenue north of 90th Street.
A 1998 Cadillac driven by Darrell Cushion, 63, entered the ditch because of the weather. Rosburg was helping remove the Cadillac from the ditch when Twaites’ 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix slid into the ditch and hit the Cadillac, according to sheriff’s deputies.
The impact pushed the Cadillac into Rosburg, trapping him under the vehicle.
Emergency crew with Arlington Fire and EMS and Mercy EMS removed Rosburg, deputies said.
Both vehicles were totaled, and the crash remains under investigation.
