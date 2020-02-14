Man found dead in Benton County fire
0 comments

Man found dead in Benton County fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WALFORD -- Late Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 7989 Benton Linn Road, south of Walford in Benton County.

The initial report was that of a shed on fire. It was later reported that a person had entered the shed after the initial 911 report.

Fire personnel entered the shed and recovered the body of Jeffery Stallman, 58, of rural Fairfax.

The fire remains under investigation.

Responding to the fire accident were the Norway Fire Department and First Responders, Fairfax Fire Department, Amana Fire Department, Atkins Fire Department and First Responders, Blairstown Ambulance, Benton County Medical Examiner, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Photos from the Waterloo Maple Lanes fire

Clip art fire
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News