Man found dead in Benton County fire

WALFORD -- Late Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 7989 Benton Linn Road, south of Walford in Benton County.
The initial report was that of a shed on fire. It was later reported that a person had entered the shed after the initial 911 report.
Fire personnel entered the shed and recovered the body of Jeffery Stallman, 58, of rural Fairfax.
The fire remains under investigation.
Responding to the fire accident were the Norway Fire Department and First Responders, Fairfax Fire Department, Amana Fire Department, Atkins Fire Department and First Responders, Blairstown Ambulance, Benton County Medical Examiner, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.
