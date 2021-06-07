Man drowns at George Wyth State Park

WATERLOO – One person is dead following an apparent drowning at George Wyth State Park on Sunday evening.
According to authorities, the man was with friends near a fishing jetty by the boat dock area of George Wyth Lake when he entered the water at about 6:35 p.m. and didn’t return.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue used boats to search for the missing man, and volunteers with Cedar Valley Underwater Search and Recovery used scuba gear to locate the victim.
The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.
