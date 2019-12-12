{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Gillen

Robert Gillen Sr.

OSAGE -- A rural home fire claimed the life of an Osage man.

Robert "Bob" Gillen Sr., 84, died when his trailer located northwest of Osage caught fire Dec. 6.

Members of the Osage Fire Department responded to the late afternoon blaze but found the trailer engulfed in flames upon arrival, said Fire Chief Kurt Angell.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which had yet to be determined Thursday.

