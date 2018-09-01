IOWA FALLS -- A Nebraska man died in a crash on Highway 20 Friday that also involved an Evansdale man.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as David Pearson, 54, of Oakland, Neb. A passenger, in his vehicle, Cathy Pearson, 54, of Oakland, Neb., was airlifted to Mercy Hospital-North Iowa in Mason City.
Also injured was the driver of the other vehicle, Brian Kerr, 25, of Evansdale. He also was air-lifted to Mercy Hospital-North Iowa.
The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 163.
According to the accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, Kerr was westbound on Highway 20 in a pickup truck when a left front tire blew causing him to enter the median and cross into the eastbound lanes, striking a pickup being driven by David Pearson. David Pearson was air-lifted to Mercy Hospital-North Iowa, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
