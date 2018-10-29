ACKLEY --- A Marshalltown man has died following a crash Monday morning in Hardin County.
Sheriff Dave McDaniel said the single-vehicle crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. near the 181 mile-marker on Highway 20. It was determined that the vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-250, was being driven by Derek M. Williams, 28, of Marshalltown, with Dylan J. Langreck, 27, of West Union, as a passenger.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 20 when it struck the north shoulder. The sheriff said it appears that an over-correction was made, causing Williams to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled, coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20.
Williams was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Langreck did not receive medical attention. The eastbound lanes of Highway 20 were closed for approximately four hours.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steamboat Rock Fire Department, Ackley Fire Department, Eldora Ambulance Service, Ackley Ambulance Service, Hardin County Emergency Squad and the Iowa State Patrol.
