Man dies in Evansdale house fire

EVANSDALE -- An Evansdale man and his dog perished in a house fire in Evansdale over the weekend.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

The fire at 338 Norma Ave. was discovered at about 8 a.m. Sunday when a neighbor noticed heavy smoke coming from the home. The neighbor could also hear smoke alarms sounding inside.

Crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue entered the homes and found it filled with thick smoke. A small fire was discovered in the bedroom.

Also found in the bedroom was the resident, who was on the floor, next to his dog, said Fire Chief Ryan Phillips.

The exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but Phillips said it appears to be accidental.

The home is owned by Mike Higuera, according to property records.