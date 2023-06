ALLISON — One man lost his life in a Butler County crash Friday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Paul Yerkes, 64, of Greene, was driving a 2001 Ford van westbound on Iowa Highway 3 west of Allison at 3:12 p.m. when his vehicle entered the eastbound lane and struck a semi-truck near Newell Avenue.

He died at the scene. The driver of the semi, Timothy Grittmann, 41, of Allison, was transported to Waverly Health Center for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Agencies assisting on scene were the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Alison Fire & EMS, and Waverly Health Center EMS.

Photos: 2023 Sturgis Falls Parade Sturgis Falls 1 Sturgis Falls 2 Sturgis Falls 3 Sturgis Falls 4 Sturgis Falls 5 Sturgis Falls 6 Sturgis Falls 7 Sturgis Falls 8 Sturgis Falls 9 Sturgis Falls 10 Sturgis Falls 11 Sturgis Falls 12 Sturgis Falls 13 Sturgis Falls 14 Sturgis Falls 15 Sturgis Falls 16 Sturgis Falls 17 Sturgis Falls 18 Sturgis Falls 19 Sturgis Falls 20 Sturgis Falls 21 Sturgis Falls 22 Sturgis Falls 23 Sturgis Falls 24 Sturgis Falls 25 Sturgis Falls 26 Sturgis Falls 27 Sturgis Falls 28 Sturgis Falls 29 Sturgis Falls 30 Sturgis Falls 31 Sturgis Falls 32 Sturgis Falls 33