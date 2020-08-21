Man awaiting trial for shooting arrested on weapons charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who is awaiting trial for shooting a man in the face is now charged in an Aug. 2 gun battle that sent two people to the hospital.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 31, of 912 Sixth St., was arrested Thursday for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting in the 100 block of Argyle Street.

One man was shot in the chest and a second man was shot in the leg outside 154 Argyle St. around 2:10 a.m. Aug. 2. Both survived their injuries.

Officers found more than 40 spent shell casings of various calibers in the area, and surveillance videos showed several shooting and ducking.

Williams was later questioned about another shooting, and he allegedly admitted to being involved in the Argyle Street shooting, according to court records.

Williams is also charged with attempted murder and other offenses for allegedly shooting Tony Campbell in the face in an alley behind Williams' home on July 31.

