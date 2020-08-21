 Skip to main content
Man awaiting trial for shooting arrested on weapons charges
Man awaiting trial for shooting arrested on weapons charges

Robert Lee Williams Jr.

Robert Lee Williams Jr.

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who is awaiting trial for shooting a man in the face is now charged in an Aug. 2 gun battle that sent two people to the hospital.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 31, of 912 Sixth St., was arrested Thursday for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting in the 100 block of Argyle Street.

One man was shot in the chest and a second man was shot in the leg outside 154 Argyle St. around 2:10 a.m. Aug. 2. Both survived their injuries.

Officers found more than 40 spent shell casings of various calibers in the area, and surveillance videos showed several shooting and ducking.

Williams was later questioned about another shooting, and he allegedly admitted to being involved in the Argyle Street shooting, according to court records.

Williams is also charged with attempted murder and other offenses for allegedly shooting Tony Campbell in the face in an alley behind Williams' home on July 31.

Fuel tanker crashes into Waterloo home

A fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

082020jr-tanker-crash-3

082020jr-tanker-crash-3

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo firefighters at the scene of a fuel tanker crash on Thursday, Aug. 20. The tanker crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues.

082020jr-tanker-crash-4

082020jr-tanker-crash-4

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Firefighters worked to free the driver of a fuel tanker that crashed into a home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-5

082020jr-tanker-crash-5

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at the scene of a fuel tanker crash at Ridgeway and Hammond avenues in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-1

082020jr-tanker-crash-1

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

A Kwik Trip fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home at Hammond and Ridgeway avenues just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday in Waterloo.

082020jr-tanker-crash-6

082020jr-tanker-crash-6

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at a fueling facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home on Thu…

082020jr-tanker-crash-7

082020jr-tanker-crash-7

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Waterloo Police at a fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue where a disturbance occurred just before a fuel tanker crashed into a Waterloo home.

082020jr-tanker-crash-8

082020jr-tanker-crash-8

  • JEFF REINITZ Courier Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Police who were headed to a disturbance at a Kwik Star fuel facility on Ridgeway Avenue were notified about a fuel tanker striking Waterloo ho…

013118bp-kwik-star-fuel-blending-facility

013118bp-kwik-star-fuel-blending-facility

  • BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
  • 0

Kwik Star fuel blending facility under construction on West Ridgeway Avenue. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.

