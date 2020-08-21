Man arrested for crashing into occupied vehicle

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to run another man over in July.
Police arrested Jose Luis Carrillo Jaramillo, 25, of 813 Dawson St., on Thursday for assault while displaying a weapon. Bond was set at $2,000.
Authorities said Carrillo attempted to hit Harrison Moran and his girlfriend while they were in Moran's vehicle in the 900 block of West Second Street around 10 p.m. on July 7. He missed and then circled back, smiled at them and crashed into their vehicle on purpose, according to court records.
There were no serious injuries.
