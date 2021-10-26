 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested after stolen gun found in traffic stop

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop Monday morning.

A Black Hawk County deputy stopped a Ford Crown Victoria for allegedly running a red light on Ansborough Avenue near the U.S. Highway 218 interchange around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

$1 for 6 months of local news

The deputy found a loaded 9 mm SIG Sauer P320 on the floor behind the passenger seat. Bags of meth and marijuana were also found in the car, along with pipes and a hypodermic needle.

The handgun had been reported stolen in Waterloo.

The driver, 32-year-old Jarvis Len Holmes, of 327 Conger St., was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and carrying weapons.

Few hundred rally outside UAW 838 Hall in Waterloo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Princess Mako finally marries sweetheart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News