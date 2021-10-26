Man arrested after stolen gun found in traffic stop

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop Monday morning.

A Black Hawk County deputy stopped a Ford Crown Victoria for allegedly running a red light on Ansborough Avenue near the U.S. Highway 218 interchange around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

The deputy found a loaded 9 mm SIG Sauer P320 on the floor behind the passenger seat. Bags of meth and marijuana were also found in the car, along with pipes and a hypodermic needle.

The handgun had been reported stolen in Waterloo.

The driver, 32-year-old Jarvis Len Holmes, of 327 Conger St., was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and carrying weapons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.