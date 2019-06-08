WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested Friday after wrecking a car during a high-speed chase through a residential area.
Obiran Demarko Brown, 32, who listed his address as homeless, was charged with eluding police, a felony, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the incident which began at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A police officer attempted to pull over Brown's Ford Explorer near East Fourth and Webster streets for failing to have license plates. Brown allegedly led the officer on a chase, reaching 50 mph on residential streets, before the vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Manson and Lester streets.
Brown fled on foot and was taken into custody after being found hiding in a garage.
