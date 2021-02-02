'Mamma Mia' on boards in June as Oster Regent Theatre plans for new season

CEDAR FALLS – Mamma mia! — Manager John Luzaich sure will be happy when actors are back on the boards at the Oster Regent Theatre. Home to the Cedar Falls Community Theatre, the historic venue is expected to fully reopen in June.

“Theater arts and music venues were the first places to close in March when COVID-19 hit, and we will be among the last to fully reopen,” Luzaich said. The 2021-22 season is set to begin June 11-20 with the romantic musical comedy, “Mamma Mia!”

Since the pandemic began, the Oster Regent has joined thousands of other live theater and music arts organizations canceling their seasons and struggling for survival. Since March, there have been just four events offered to limited audiences – two staged readings and a pair of dance events. The theater also hosted three video shoots, including one featuring Maddie Poppe.

“The best thing we did was join the National Independent Venue Association,” Luzaich said. NIVA is an organization of independent stage and music venues, independent promoters and festivals that formed in March. There were 600 members when it began; now there are 3,000 or more members.