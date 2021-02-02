'Mamma Mia' on boards in June as Oster Regent Theatre plans for new season

CEDAR FALLS – Mamma mia! — Manager John Luzaich sure will be happy when actors are back on the boards at the Oster Regent Theatre. Home to the Cedar Falls Community Theatre, the historic venue is expected to fully reopen in June.
“Theater arts and music venues were the first places to close in March when COVID-19 hit, and we will be among the last to fully reopen,” Luzaich said. The 2021-22 season is set to begin June 11-20 with the romantic musical comedy, “Mamma Mia!”
Since the pandemic began, the Oster Regent has joined thousands of other live theater and music arts organizations canceling their seasons and struggling for survival. Since March, there have been just four events offered to limited audiences – two staged readings and a pair of dance events. The theater also hosted three video shoots, including one featuring Maddie Poppe.
“The best thing we did was join the National Independent Venue Association,” Luzaich said. NIVA is an organization of independent stage and music venues, independent promoters and festivals that formed in March. There were 600 members when it began; now there are 3,000 or more members.
The Oster Regent Theatre has received seven grants totaling $107,000 directly related to COVID relief, including a $25,000 grant from NIVA and a $32,300 Iowa Arts Council Culture & Recovery Grant. The theater belongs to the League of Historic American Theatres which successfully lobbied Congress for the Save Our Stages Act, now the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, in the most recent coronavirus relief bill. It will be administered by the Small Business Administration.
While closed to the public, already-funded capital improvements were completed at the theater.
Luzaich said the 2021-22 season “is going to be important for everybody. People want to gather, people want to be emotional, to sit down and not just watch a play, but be absorbed by it. That’s what theater does – celebrates humanity, celebrates the human experience. We’re looking forward to doing that again.”
In addition to masks and limiting the size of audiences, the theater invested in EMist electrostatic sprayers to effectively and efficiently disinfect seats and other surfaces.
Auditions for “Mamma Mia!,” featuring the music of ABBA, are planned for April 5 and 6. More details will be announced at a later date. Pat McEleney will co-direct the show with his wife, Meghan McEleney, who is the show’s choreographer. Timothy Walkers is the set designer.
“Bring It On: The Musical,” Aug. 13-22, will be directed by Bob Fillipone with the Cedar Valley Youth Theatre, a group of actors from middle school through high school.
CFCT director Liane Nichols will be at the helm of “Souvenir,” the portrait of real-life musical laughingstock Florence Foster Jenkins. The show is planned Sept. 10-12, or may be postponed until March 2022, Luzaich said. Area theater veterans Rosemary and Daniel Gastsare are the invited guest performers.
“A Comedy of Tenors,” a farce filled with four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans, will be on stage Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, directed by Alan Malone.
Nichols returns to direct “Plaid Tidings,” Dec. 3-5 and 10-12, a Christmas version of the evergreen “Forever Plaid.” The show is filled with music from the 1950s and ‘60s.
Popular pianist Lorie Line will return to the Oster Regent Theatre for a solo holiday show at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. The classically trained pianist, composer and performer is from Minneapolis. She was recently inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.
In 2022, “The Hallelujah Girls” is slated for Feb. 18-20 and 25-27, the story of a feisty group of Southern women who vow to change their lives and achieve their dreams. Director is J’Kalein Madison.