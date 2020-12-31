'Making Iowa Home:' Youth Art Team student artists write, illustrate book on citizenship

For the student artists and the people they came to know, citizenship included meeting new people and listening to their stories. The project continues Youth Art Team’s mission to bring people together through art.

Enshayan has observed the ways Youth Art Team connects young people to a place and its people, its history, its landscape. “These opportunities are shaping them as citizens with an appreciation of their region and the knowledge of how to care for it.”

Following this theme, Enshayan wrote a collection of essays called “My Citizenship Papers” reflecting on his childhood climbing fig trees in a northern town in Iran and his decades of participating as an active citizen in Iowa and the United States. The essays focus on making the community stronger by understanding the land, the food, and the people, which Enshayan has devoted countless hours and energy improving.

Enshayan, director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa, has served on the Cedar Falls City Council, promoted a reduction in pesticides through various programs and researched and educated on ways to preserve Iowa’s rich soil.

Ingrid Tran Lam, a student artist, illustrated the book with colorful depictions of plants and birds found on the prairie, Iowa’s diverse pre-settlement landscape.