'Making Iowa Home:' Youth Art Team student artists write, illustrate book on citizenship

WATERLOO – With an ongoing pandemic, the student artists of the Youth Art Team used their creativity to bring people together, virtually, through art as they have for the past 10 years.
Eight students ages 9 to 17 illustrated a book that tells the stories of seven Cedar Valley residents from six countries who moved to Iowa to make it their home. Published in December, “Making Iowa Home” colorfully depicts what people treasure most about the places they’ve lived. Most of the work was done remotely during 2020.
The artists met weekly by Zoom through the spring and then daily during a one-week summer camp. They used their audio recordings, notes, and photographs from an in-person dinner in February to create their artwork. The finished book includes portraits of the people featured, landscapes from various places, abstract background imagery, and special objects from each person’s original home to help tell their stories.
“Many of the people featured had a connection to the artists,” explained Heidi Fuchtman, Youth Art Team executive and creative director. One participant was earlier represented in the team’s Urban Gallery installation in 2018. Others were relatives or family friends.
This new project began through Kamyar Enshayan, who moved to the United States 40 years ago from Iran and made his adult life in Cedar Falls. “He suggested exploring the word ‘citizenship,’” explained Fuchtman. “Is citizenship a piece of paper or something more?”
For the student artists and the people they came to know, citizenship included meeting new people and listening to their stories. The project continues Youth Art Team’s mission to bring people together through art.
Enshayan has observed the ways Youth Art Team connects young people to a place and its people, its history, its landscape. “These opportunities are shaping them as citizens with an appreciation of their region and the knowledge of how to care for it.”
Following this theme, Enshayan wrote a collection of essays called “My Citizenship Papers” reflecting on his childhood climbing fig trees in a northern town in Iran and his decades of participating as an active citizen in Iowa and the United States. The essays focus on making the community stronger by understanding the land, the food, and the people, which Enshayan has devoted countless hours and energy improving.
Enshayan, director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa, has served on the Cedar Falls City Council, promoted a reduction in pesticides through various programs and researched and educated on ways to preserve Iowa’s rich soil.
Ingrid Tran Lam, a student artist, illustrated the book with colorful depictions of plants and birds found on the prairie, Iowa’s diverse pre-settlement landscape.
Enshayan said as an immigrant from a country under total dictatorship he was able to see what many people take for granted, like the post office, city government and public schools.
“Many recent immigrants have endured violence and dictatorship and lack of freedom, freedom of press, lack of all kinds of local decision making,” he said. “In that context you come to the U.S. and you’re grateful for everything.”
Youth Art Team artists who created “Making Iowa Home” include Nivek Bardessono, Emma Fuchtman, Addelyn Hoskinson, Araceli Lopez, Elena Lopez, Viviana Lopez, Sophie Matlock, and Gabriel Vernoy. Adult guidance came from Fuchtman, Makaela Lovell, Youth Art Team project coordinator, and Anne Phillips, volunteer.
“The project, we hope, really opened the artists’ eyes that their history is a part of our community, that they are a invaluable part of this community,” Phillips said.
Youth Art Team’s book “Making Iowa Home” is available for purchase through its website at: youthartteam.com/press. Enshayan’s book, “My Citizenship Papers,” is also available online at: kamyar-enshayan.square.site All proceeds from both books go to Youth Art Team.
Youth Art Team brings together students from diverse life situations to complete exceptional works of art through a process that values student voices in decision-making. More than 300 student artists have served the community through Youth Art Team in its 10-year history.
For more information or to support Youth Art Team’s future community work, visit youthartteam.com or facebook.com/youthartteam.